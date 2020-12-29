International › APA

Rwanda: 14 families left homeless following heavy rains

Published on 29.12.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Torrential rains that hit Rwanda earlier this week have destroyed at least 14 homes in various areas of Nyanza, a district in Southern Rwanda, leaving dozens of families homeless, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed to APA Tuesday in Kigali.The Executive Secretary of Mubuga cell in Nyanza  district, Theogene Muhire said at least 14 vulnerable families who have  lost their homes have sought shelter in neighboring schools.

Local  leaders have been making lists of families affected by the rains with  the intention of presenting them to relevant government agencies, Muhire  said.

Rwanda Meteorological Agency has forecast even heavier  rain between November and December this year. Rainfall in excess of 300  mm is predicted in several parts especially in North, South and Western  parts of the country, it said,.

At least 70 people were killed  while 177 were injured by natural disasters triggered by heavy rains  across Rwanda between January and September last year, according to data  released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

The heavy  rains also destroyed 113 houses, 49 hectares of agricultural fields and  infrastructure such as roads and water treatment plants.

