Rwanda: 14 families left homeless following heavy rains

Torrential rains that hit Rwanda earlier this week have destroyed at least 14 homes in various areas of Nyanza, a district in Southern Rwanda, leaving dozens of families homeless, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed to APA Tuesday in Kigali.The Executive Secretary of Mubuga cell in Nyanza district, Theogene Muhire said at least 14 vulnerable families who have lost their homes have sought shelter in neighboring schools.

Local leaders have been making lists of families affected by the rains with the intention of presenting them to relevant government agencies, Muhire said.

Rwanda Meteorological Agency has forecast even heavier rain between November and December this year. Rainfall in excess of 300 mm is predicted in several parts especially in North, South and Western parts of the country, it said,.

At least 70 people were killed while 177 were injured by natural disasters triggered by heavy rains across Rwanda between January and September last year, according to data released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

The heavy rains also destroyed 113 houses, 49 hectares of agricultural fields and infrastructure such as roads and water treatment plants.