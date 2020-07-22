Rwanda: 2020 African Green Revolution Forum to take place in September

Rwanda will host the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit virtually from September 8 to 11, 2020 to avoid spread of the COVID-19 under the theme “Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent – Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa.”, the event organisers of the event announced Wednesday.The AGRF is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture

forward.

The forum is a decade-old initiative aimed at solving the unique challenges faced by Africa’s agricultural sector in the 21st century where it brings together over 2,000 delegates from governments, civil society, private sector, research community and development partners.

AGRF takes its name from a period of technological transformation that swept the agricultural sectors of countries across Latin America and Southeast Asia beginning in the 1960’s. Organizers hope a similar wave of modernization can shake up the way food in Africa is produced.

Organisers argued that the theme of the summit is a call to action to rethink African countries’ food systems to deliver resilient, better nourished, and more prosperous outcomes for all.

Among 821 million hungry people in the world, 256.1 million are located in Africa, representing 20 percent of its population; indicates the 2019 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World

by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to the UN food and agriculture agency, more than half of the Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) population could be living in urban areas by 2050 posing huge challenges for poor towns and cities, which already face challenges such as poverty and inequalities.