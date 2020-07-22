International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda: 2020 African Green Revolution Forum to take place in September

Published on 22.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda will host the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit virtually from September 8 to 11, 2020 to avoid spread of the COVID-19 under the theme “Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent – Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa.”, the event organisers of the event announced Wednesday.The AGRF is the world’s premier forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture
forward.

The forum is a decade-old initiative aimed at solving the unique challenges faced by Africa’s agricultural sector in the 21st century where it brings together over 2,000 delegates from governments, civil society, private sector, research community and development partners.

AGRF takes its name from a period of technological transformation that swept the agricultural sectors of countries across Latin America and Southeast Asia beginning in the 1960’s. Organizers hope a similar wave of modernization can shake up the way food in Africa is produced.

Organisers argued that the theme of the summit is a call to action to rethink African countries’ food systems to deliver resilient, better nourished, and more prosperous outcomes for all.

Among 821 million hungry people in the world, 256.1 million are located in Africa, representing 20 percent of its population; indicates the 2019 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World
by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

According to the UN food and agriculture agency, more than half of the Sub Saharan Africa (SSA) population could be living in urban areas by 2050 posing huge challenges for poor towns and cities, which already face challenges such as poverty and inequalities.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top