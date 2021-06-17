Rwanda 2021 road cycling championship suspended over COVID-19 surge

Published on 17.06.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda 2021 road cycling Championship has been suspended as the country endures a record COVID-19 surge, a sports source confirmed Thursday to APA in Kigali.In view of the current situation (of COVID-19) it has been decided to suspend the organization of the tournament, the Rwanda Cycling Federation said in a statement.

The suspension comes a time the national cycling team (Team Rwanda) was ib training camp to prepare for this road race which brings together local riders, UCI continental clubs.

A total of 17 cycling clubs were expected to paticipate in this year’s edition, competing in three categories including men, females and juniors.

Local Rwandan cycling clubs include Fly Cycling Club, Cycling Club for All, Muhazi Cycling Generation, Kigali Cycling Club, Kayonza Young Stars Cycling Team, Les Amis Sportifs, Benediction Club, Karongi Vision sports Centre, Nyabihu Cycling Team and Cine Elmay.

UCI Continental teams: Benediction Ignite and SACA.

As of Wednesday Rwanda orecorded four Covid-19 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in more than a week.

According to the nightly Covid-19 update from the Ministry of Health, 11 people were in critical condition in the last 24 hours, with 2416 cases still active.

Mortality rate stands at 1.3 per cent, while test positivity rate is at 4.6 per cent, health reports said.