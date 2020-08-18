Rwanda: 21 hospitalized after drinking adulterated brew

At least 21 people were hospitalized earlier this week in Rwanda, after drinking adulterated homemade alcohol in Gisumbi, a district in northern Rwanda, a senior local administrative official confirmed to APA in Kigali on Tuesday.The Executive Secretary of Bwisige Sector in Gicumbi district, Jean de la Croix Manishimwe explained that the majority of the victims belonged to the same family who drank the traditional beer made from sorghum malt.

“The alcohol has been sent to the laboratory to determine its content and that urine and blood samples of the victims will also be analyzed,” Manishimwe said.

In remote rural Rwanda, poisoning by spurious homemade alcohol is quite common as it is much cheaper than branded alcohol.

In Gicumbi district which is located on the border with Uganda, one of the common locally distilled colorless gin which is also known as ‘Kanyanga” has been banned from the local market but it continues to be made and consumed illegally in some parts of the country despite continuous efforts to stop its manufacture and trade.

