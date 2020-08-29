International › APA

Rwanda: 35 people arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms

Published on 29.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

At least 35 people including teenagers were arrested for celebrating a birthday party while allegedly violating all social distancing norms in one of the popular restaurants in Kigali city, a Police confirmed Saturday.Among the arrested persons  include teenagers were apprehended and the owner of the restaurant who  was found responsible for the offence ,” according to police.

All the arrested group was held responsible for not following the norms of lockdown and social distancing, it said.

Earlier  this week another group of partygoers  including models, socialites and  celebrities were summoned by the Police and put under quarantine for  throwing a party, drinking alcohol without observing Covid-19 guidelines  as numbers of new infection surge.

Police arrested them  following a tip from residents who said that some crowd had gathered to  drink, dance and mingle without minding about face masks, social  distancing and even sanitising among other measures put in place to  prevent more spreads of the virus.

Following lockdown measures,  all entertainment activities are prohibited, these include concerts,  events, bars, social gatherings.

However, there are incidences  where restaurants are serving alcohol which in effect attracts revelers  thereby abusing anti Covid-19 measures, according to the Police.

As of Thursday,  Rwanda reported 70 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 3,742

The  number of recoveries increased from 1,863 to 1,866, while deaths  increased by one more fatality to reach 16, the ministry of Health said.

