Rwanda: 35 people arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms

At least 35 people including teenagers were arrested for celebrating a birthday party while allegedly violating all social distancing norms in one of the popular restaurants in Kigali city, a Police confirmed Saturday.Among the arrested persons include teenagers were apprehended and the owner of the restaurant who was found responsible for the offence ,” according to police.

All the arrested group was held responsible for not following the norms of lockdown and social distancing, it said.

Earlier this week another group of partygoers including models, socialites and celebrities were summoned by the Police and put under quarantine for throwing a party, drinking alcohol without observing Covid-19 guidelines as numbers of new infection surge.

Police arrested them following a tip from residents who said that some crowd had gathered to drink, dance and mingle without minding about face masks, social distancing and even sanitising among other measures put in place to prevent more spreads of the virus.

Following lockdown measures, all entertainment activities are prohibited, these include concerts, events, bars, social gatherings.

However, there are incidences where restaurants are serving alcohol which in effect attracts revelers thereby abusing anti Covid-19 measures, according to the Police.

As of Thursday, Rwanda reported 70 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 3,742

The number of recoveries increased from 1,863 to 1,866, while deaths increased by one more fatality to reach 16, the ministry of Health said.