Rwanda: 4 Covid related deaths, 151 infections in 24 hours

Published on 07.02.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

At least four deaths related to Coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in Rwanda bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 217, the ministry of Health said Sunday.At the same time, the ministry said that 151 more people  tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive  cases to 16,337.

The new cases were picked from a sample of 4,884. The cumulative tests conducted in the country stands at 913,108.

The total recoveries now stand at 12,047.

Another  22 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in critical  condition, all being in the general wads, the ministry said.

Being the country’s major hotspot of Covid-19, Kigali reported the highest number of infections – 66.

