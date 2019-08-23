Rwanda: 4 killed after mine collapses

At least 4 miners were killed, and another one still trapped after an illegal Wolfram mine collapsed in Ngororero, a district in Western Rwanda late Thursday night, a police source in the region confirmed to APA Friday in Kigali.Poor mine infrastructure and too many holes dug by illegal miners amid unstable soil condition were blamed for the incident, which took place at Gaseke village of Ngororero district, the police said.

Rescuers are scrambling to evacuate the miner who are still trapped, the Spokesperson of Rwanda Police in Western Rwanda, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Emmanuel Kayigi said.

The accident has occurred at the time Rwanda’s mines are currently said to be among the deadliest because of poor enforcement of safety standards.

In a few months ago, eight people died when a shaft collapsed at another tin mine from Rwinkwavu, a village located at around 100 kilometers from Kigali in Eastern Rwanda.

In 2010, eleven miners were killed after a cassiterite mine collapsed in Ntunga city, located about 50 kilometres from the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

All the victims are individuals who entered the mine illegally in search of precious stones.

Illegal exploitation and trade in mineral resources are common in remote areas of Rwandan.

Scores have died in similar mining mishaps but this has failed to deter illegal mining activities in the east African nation.