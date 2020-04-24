Rwanda: 40 people arrested for hosting party amid COVID-19 shutdown

At least 40 people were arrested for hosting different house parties in Kigali despite Coronavirus social distancing requirements, Police said Friday.Rwanda National Police spokesperson, Commissioner John Bosco Kabera said Police said all those arrested include bar owners and their clients who have hosted friends for different noisy party and celebrations in spite of restrictions on gatherings.

Some of the arrested shop owners had rooms inside where they would hide their customers before serving them alcohol, the Police said.

In a related development Rwanda Police has also arrested five people who abuse toll-free emergency lines, especially 114 and 112, thus obstructing and affecting those in need of emergency services related to coronavirus.

“Some disruptive calls are made by children using their parents’ phones. Others are drunk people, who just call and don’t speak at all and those who call just to abuse people. These are unlawful actions, punishable by law,” Commissioner of Police Kabera said.

Reports by health officials indicate that Rwanda recorded one new coronavirus case as of Thursday bringing the total number to 154 cases.

The number of recovered patients continued to increase with three new recoveries on Thursday which brought the total of those that have fullly recovered and discharged from the treatment facilities to 87, it said.