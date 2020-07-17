Rwanda: 58 rebels deported from DR Congo paraded before press

International › APA

Published on 17.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) on Friday paraded the recently detained members of different rebel groups operating in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who were among the militia fighters captured recently during military operations by the Congolese army.The fighters belong to different factions  including the Conseil national pour la renaissance  et la démocratie  (CNRD), the  National Liberation Force (NLF) and  FDLR (Forces  Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda) which  remains the largest of  these groups, with approximately 8,000 combatants in the North and South  Kivu provinces from Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Since  2009, the Government in Kinshasa has at several times  allowed to  Rwandan forces to enter DRC territory to participate in joint military  operations against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda  (FDLR), a rebel group composed of Rwandan Hutus, many of whom were  remnants of the genocidaires who fled into the DRC in 1994.

The  joint DRC-Rwandan military operations, Umoja Wetu, “Our Unity” in  Swahili — began in mid-January 2009 and concluded in March when Rwandan  forces withdrew.

Umoja Wetu was followed by the Kimia II  operation, with the DRC continuing to pursue the FDLR with logistical  support from the United Nations Mission in Congo (MONUC).

The  goals of the military operations were to capture or kill those FDLR  elements that were unwilling to repatriate to Rwanda; dislodge the FDLR  from lucrative positions controlling mines in the region; and to improve  security for the civilian population.

The group of 58 were all  captured recently in terrorism activities in DR Congo, as part of an  intensified campaign by the Congolese military against militia groups  operating in the country, it said

