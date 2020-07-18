Rwanda: 8 unidentified bodies of genocide victims discovered

Eight new unidentified bodies suspected to be genocide victimes have been recovered from a fresh mass grave beneath a school building at Ruhango, a distrct in Southern Rwanda, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed to APA Saturday.The grave was discovered in Gitwe village, beneath a classroom at private Adventist College, according to the Vice-Mayor in charge of Economic affairs in Ruhango district, Jean Marie Rusiribana.

The discovery of fresh mass grave comes almost one month after 8 officials from Hospital in the same area from Southern Rwanda were convincted for allegedly hiding information related to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The officials including the legal representative of the Hospital, Gerard Urayeneza were apprehended after discovery of bodies buried in a mass grave beneath the hospital in Ruhango district in Southern Rwanda.

During the genocide, roadblocks manned by genocide militias were established in districts near the sites where the mass graves have been discovered.

Many Rwandans are shocked and saddened that community residents who kept quiet about the graves for so long. Houses and schools had been built on top of the graves.