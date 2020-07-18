International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda: 8 unidentified bodies of genocide victims discovered

Published on 18.07.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Eight new unidentified bodies suspected to be genocide victimes have been recovered from a fresh mass grave beneath a school building at Ruhango, a distrct in Southern Rwanda, a senior local administrative official in the region confirmed to APA Saturday.The  grave was discovered in Gitwe village, beneath a classroom at private  Adventist College, according to the Vice-Mayor in charge of Economic  affairs in Ruhango district, Jean Marie Rusiribana.

The discovery  of fresh mass grave comes almost one month after 8 officials from  Hospital in the same area from Southern Rwanda were convincted  for  allegedly hiding information related to victims of the 1994 Genocide  against the Tutsi.

The officials including the legal  representative of the Hospital, Gerard Urayeneza were apprehended after  discovery of bodies buried in a mass grave beneath the hospital in  Ruhango district in Southern Rwanda.

During the genocide,  roadblocks manned by genocide militias were established in districts  near the sites where the mass graves have been discovered.

Many  Rwandans are shocked and saddened that community residents who kept  quiet about the graves for so long. Houses and schools had been built on  top of the graves.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top