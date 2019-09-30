Rwanda accuses media in Uganda of spreading “negative propaganda”

Rwanda’s State Minister in charge of the East African Community, Olivier Nduhungirehe has said that the spread of fake news by Ugandan media on the alleged meeting between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye, are “negative propaganda” that violates the Luanda agreement that was signed between Rwanda and Uganda.The reaction comes after Uganda’s government-owned publication, New Vision, published a story on Saturday, falsely alleging that President Paul Kagame met Kizza Besigye, a long-time rival of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In addition the Ugandan newspaper also wrote that the President Kagame met Besigye in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Taking on twitter, the Rwandan top diplomat who was reacting on the above reports said this is the kind of lies and negative propaganda that the Ad Hoc Commission of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Uganda committed to stop.

“Spread of fake news (by Ugandan media) violates Luanda agreement,” Nduhungirehe said.

In late August this year, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, signed a pact in Angola aimed at ending months of tensions that saw the two neighbours accusing each other of espionage, political killings and attacks on trade.

The two presidents agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and that “of the neighbouring countries”.

They also undertook to “refrain from actions conducive to destabilisation or subversion in the territory of the other party (and) acts such as the financing, training and infiltration of destabilising forces”.

Rwanda has accused Kampala of supporting rebel groups opposed to current regime in Kigali, including the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), remnants of Hutu militias who carried out Rwanda’s genocide against Tutsis in 1994.