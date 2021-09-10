International › APA

Rwanda advances into quarterfinals of 2021 Africa men’s volleyball championship

Published on 10.09.2021

Rwanda national volleyball team have advanced into the quarterfinals after beating Burkina Faso 3-0 win (25-14, 25-20 na 25-16) Thursday in Group A of the 2021 Africa men’s volleyball championship in Kigali.Rwanda thrashed Burundi 3-0 in the earliest game on Wednesday. The last competition of the day saw Egypte States tested Tanzania in all  sets but eventually won with 3-0 ((25-16, 25-15, 25-16)

Uganda emerged winner in a 3-set thriller against Burundi (25-18, 25-15 na 25-18) while Cameroon beat Nigeria 3-0 (25-17, 25-12 and 25-20).

DR Congo defeated Mali in straight sets (25-17, 25-18 na 25-21).

After playing against Burkina Faso, Rwanda will play their final group A game against Uganda.

