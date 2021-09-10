Rwanda advances into quarterfinals of 2021 Africa men’s volleyball championship

Published on 10.09.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda national volleyball team have advanced into the quarterfinals after beating Burkina Faso 3-0 win (25-14, 25-20 na 25-16) Thursday in Group A of the 2021 Africa men’s volleyball championship in Kigali.Rwanda thrashed Burundi 3-0 in the earliest game on Wednesday. The last competition of the day saw Egypte States tested Tanzania in all sets but eventually won with 3-0 ((25-16, 25-15, 25-16)

Uganda emerged winner in a 3-set thriller against Burundi (25-18, 25-15 na 25-18) while Cameroon beat Nigeria 3-0 (25-17, 25-12 and 25-20).

DR Congo defeated Mali in straight sets (25-17, 25-18 na 25-21).

After playing against Burkina Faso, Rwanda will play their final group A game against Uganda.