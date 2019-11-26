Rwanda: AfDB stresses need to support women to thrive financially

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina on Monday stressed that current challenges in bridging gender gaps are not just about gender but mostly about addressing under-representation and lack of empowerment of women.Speaking on the sideline of the 2019 Global Gender Summit which is taking place in Kigali, Dr Adesina noted that a smarter world must invest in women and girls.

“Let’s be smart, and let’s be wise. Women are the best investment any society can make,”he said.

At the summit, Rwandan President Paul Kagame for his part noted that Change of mindset is what is required to ensure gender equality is achieved.

“Narrowing gender gap is everyone’s responsibility and Change of mindset is what is required to ensure gender equality is achieved,” he said.

Official reports indicate that in Africa, 70% of women are excluded financially. In addition the continent has a $42 billion financing gap between men and women. And women, who are the majority of farmers, face a financing gap of close to $16 billion.

Reacting to these trends, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said the African Union’s Agenda 2063 was deliberate about gender parity.

“What we are telling our heads of states is to take the bull by the horns…This discrimination is political, economic, and social; it is politically incorrect, unjustifiable socially…not to take (gender) into account is a real waste,” Mahamat said.

As a move to address these gaps, the African Development Bank is doing its part to transform the financing landscape for women with the launch of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA).

Reports indicate that AFAWA aims to mobilize $3 billion of new lending by banks and financial institutions for women in Africa.

So far G7 leaders have recently approved a package totaling $251 million in support of AFAWA during the summit in August.

The 2019 Global Gender Summit is attended by the first ladies of Rwanda and Kenya as well as representatives of the heads of state of Gabon, Mali, Senegal, Chad and the King of Morocco. Also in attendance are ministers of genders from Niger, Somalia, Senegal, South Sudan, Tunisia, and Libya.

The Summit runs from 25th to 27th of November under the theme: ‘Unpacking constraints to gender equality.’