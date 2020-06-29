Rwanda allocates $40m towards containing COVID-19

International › APA

Published on 29.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwandan Government and stakeholders have allocated a total of 38 billion Rwandan Francs (40 million USD) for various initiatives to control and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic since March this year, according to an official document obtained Monday by APA in Kigali.The main projects were focusing on the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of COVID-19 patients, as well as the prediction, monitoring and prevention of the coronavirus spread, the ministry of Health said.

Development of therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 infection and vaccines, as well as studies of social, economic and educational aspects of the pandemic were also funded, it said.

In last May, Rwanda’s Finance and Economic Planning Minister, Uzziel Ndagijimana, presented the Budget Framework Paper to Parliament and said the Government plans to spend the biggest share of the 2020/21 budget on activities that will boost the economy as part of a broader plan to respond to the impact of Covid-19.

Rwanda’s 2020-2021 budget will focus on implementing the government’s economic recovery plan, Ndagijimana said.

In a related development, the Government of Rwanda has so far put in place an Economic Recovery Fund (approximately Rwf186 billion) aimed at shoring up business in the post Covid-19 period.

The government spending will be aligned with the economic recovery plan for the next two to three years, and the country’s seven-year transformation strategy for 2017-2024.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shuttered the economies of all countries, and Rwanda has advised several measures including the closure of borders which limited the fast spread of the virus.

