Rwanda allows schools to resume normal classes effective Aug.2

Rwandan government on Saturday announced the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2, while ensuring proper COVID protocols and appropriate behaviour.In a communique released on Saturday, the ministry of Education said that “students in the pre-primary and lower primary will begin the 3rd term on Monday, August 2, in line with the existing school year calendar for 2020-2021”.

The ministry reminded the schools and other education related institutions to keep observing the Covid-19 preventive measures in this period of resumption.

Schools were called upon to observe Covid-19 preventive measures which include physical distancing, proper wearing of face masks, handwashing, with clean water and soap/sanitizer, and keeping windows open.

They also requested the schools to use volunteers and catch-up programmes to keep supporting the students.

“All schools are allowed to open for all classes from 2nd August 2021. They shall follow proper protocol to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” the statement said.

As of July 31, Rwanda had recorded 7,510 cases in the last seven days. Of them, 126 recovered but another 170 people are still active patients.

The pandemic has so far killed 798 people.