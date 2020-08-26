Rwanda and Burundi intel chiefs discuss border security

International › APA

Published on 26.08.2020

Military intelligence chiefs from Rwanda and Burundi have been meeting at the Nemba border crossing between the two countries on Wednesday to discuss security issues that have strained relations, a source has intimated to APA in Kigali.The meeting was facilitated by Col Leon Mahoungou, the deputy  Commander of the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism, a regional  military framework under the International Conference on the Great Lakes  Region (ICGLR).

During the high-level security meeting,  delegates from the two countries represented by Col  Erneste Musaba,  head of Burundian military intelligence and Brig. Gen.  Vincent  Nyakarundi, head of Rwanda’s Department of Military intelligence  assessed the road map to ‘rebuild mutual trust between Kigali and  Bujumbura.

The meeting came at a time when the first group of Burundian refugees are expected be repatriated on Thursday

The  UN refugees agency said that the group will depart from the camp early  morning of  Thursday and head towards their exit at the border.

According  to the Rwandan ministry of disaster management and refugees Affairs,  the  group, ranging between 500 and 600, will be repatriated on  Thursday,  August 27.

The repatriation follows last month’s  petition, which  was signed by over 330 Burundian refugees in Mahama  camp, appealing to  the new Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye  for a dignified and lawful return to their home country.

The  government of Rwanda  said it was committed to the principle of  voluntary repatriation as a  durable solution for refugees, in  accordance with international and  domestic laws.

The petition  letter also stressed that these  refugees fled because of the political  crisis and insecurity stemming  mainly from former Burundian President  Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid to serve a controversial third term.

But,  they contended that peace has been restored in their country based on  the fact that the third term threat was over, and an elected president  is currently leading the country.

According to UNHCR figures, by  the end of June 2020, there were more than 430,000 Burundian refugees  scattered across the region.

Tanzania hosts the highest number  with 164,87, DR Congo hosts 103,690, Rwanda  72,007, Uganda 48,275,  Kenya 13,800, Mozambique 7,800, Malawi 8,300,  South Africa 9,200 and  Zambia is home to 6,000.

Mahama Refugee Camp located in Kirehe  District in the Eastern Province has become the country’s largest camp –  hosting Burundian refugees since the emergency.  

It has a population of around 60,000 refugees.

