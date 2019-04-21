Rwanda and Qatar sign four bilateral accords

Rwanda and Qatar on Sunday signed four cooperation agreements that cover four sectors including culture, sports, tourism and business events with aviation travel and logistic, an official statement made available to APA in Kigali said.The statement issued by the President’s Office in Kigali said that the signing ceremony was held on Sunday in Kigali during the visit by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who is on a three-day state Visit to Rwanda.

The Emir of Qatar said his visit to Rwanda would open vast prospects for bilateral cooperation.

During another separate visit by the Qatar Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani March this year, the the two countries have agreed to enhance trade relations in multiple sectors including agriculture, technology, mining and transport.

Rwanda and Qatar signed the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2017 at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations in New York.

Since March 2012, Qatar Airways operates daily flights between Doha and the Rwandan capital city Kigali.

The Emir of Qatar is heading a high level delegation of Qatari businesspersons who came to explore business opportunities in Rwanda, reports said.