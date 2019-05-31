Rwanda, Angola, DR Congo meeting held in Kinshasa

The first Tripartite meeting among Rwanda, Angola and the Democratoc republic of Congo (DRC), was launched on Frida to promote cooperation among three countries, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali.The meeting took place at the DR Congo’s Presidential palace located in N’sele in presence of Congolese head of state, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi and how two counterparts from Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Angola João Lourenço.

According to an official statement made available to APA in Kigali, the meeting between the three heads of states focused mainly on regional cooperation and the strengthening of the Congo-Angola-Rwanda (CAR) axis.

The meeting was preceded by a tête-à-tête Tshisekedi-Kagame during the discussion that focused on different issues including security and economic activity especially current the DRC’s bidding to join the East African Economic Community (EAC).

Relations between Kigali and Kinshasa have continued to getting much better following the recent election of Félix Tshisekedi, as the new President of DR Congo.

In early 2017, Rwanda and DR Congo affirmed commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties.

Among others, Kigali and Kinshasa are collaborating on the implementation of a simplified clearance procedure under Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), known as the Simplified Trade Regime (STR).