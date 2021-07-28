Rwanda, Angola pledge to deepen military cooperation

Rwandan and Angola senior military officials have agreed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries to jointly collaborate in different areas and specialities in operations and training, a military source disclosed Tuesday.During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, Gen António Egídio and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the Rwanda Defense Force Chief of Defence Staff, Gen J Bosco Kazura in Kigali.

He also paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Maj General Albert Murasira.

In an interview after his visit, General António Egídio de Sousa Santos said that the purpose of his visit was to strengthen the existing military cooperation between the forces of the two countries in different areas and specialities in operations and training.

“We have the pleasure of being invited by the Rwanda Chief of Defence Staff and we are going to stay here for some days”

The Angolan Chief of General Staff paid respect to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against utsi at Gisozi Genocide Memorial and visited the Campaign Against Genocide Museum.

He will also visit the Rwanda military Command and Staff College in Musanze (North) and the border post with Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Rubavu.