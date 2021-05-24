International › APA

Rwanda army foils “attack” near Burundi border

Published on 24.05.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwanda military on Monday said it has killed 2 enemy assailants from Giturashyamba in Mabayi commune in Burundi after a group of militia crossed river Ruhwa from Burundi along our borderline and entered approximately 100 metres inside Rwanda territory.The statement issued by the Rwandan army said the enemy assailants believed to be members of National Liberation Front (FLN) were intercepted by a Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) ambush.

The army said that during the ambush,  two (2) assailants were immediately killed, and equipment captured including one (1) submachine gun, seven (7) magazines, one (1) tortoise grenade, one (1) antennae of a Motorola radio and two (2) Burundi National Defence Force army uniforms.

The enemy assailants retreated back to Burundi across River Ruhwa separating Ruhororo zone in Mabayi commune in Burundi and Bweyeye sector in Rwanda and returned to Kibira Forest where they have bases, the statement added.

The attack is perpetrated after two similar ones in June 2018, when a group rmed attackers  raided Nyabimata Sector Nyaruguru District in the Southern Province near the border with Burundi killing two and injuring three.

Rwanda security agents suspect the attackers emerge from Nyungwe forest that borders Burundi and it is where they have been always retreating after the raid.

