Rwanda arrests 13 terror suspects linked to Ugandan, Mozambican militants

Rwanda National Police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of 13 terror suspects linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan rebel group which has been based in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for decades.Rwanda National Police (RNP and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said they arrested a group of members of the Islamist militant group before they could carry out attacks.

“In joint operation with Rwanda National Police (RNP and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested 13 members of a terror network that was planning to carry out attacks in different parts of Kigali. The suspects were arrested in the City of Kigali, Rusizi and Nyabihu districts at different times,”

“Preliminary investigations reveal that four of the suspects had played a role in recruiting, training, surveillance and coordination activities on behalf of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terror organization based in Beni, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

(DRC). The terror network’s plan was at the stage of deploying improvised explosive devices (IEDs),” a joint statement issued by both security organs reads.

Materials used in making improvised explosive devices including nails, TNT, Denoting code, time fuse, 3 telephone, 3 sim cards were recovered.

RIB says the suspects, who are all Rwandan citizens, are all detained at Remera RIB station as further investigations are ongoing to compile a case file that will be submitted to National Public Prosecution Authority in accordance with the law.

During the parading session on Friday, some of the suspects said that they joined the group to avenge Rwanda’s deployment in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province to battle ISIS linked insurgents.