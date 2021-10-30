International › APA

Rwanda arrests four including diplomat over illegal possession of ivory

Published on 30.10.2021 at 10h21 by APA News

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Friday confirmed the arrest of four people including a diplomat from a unnamed neighboring country over illegal possession of ivory smuggled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).The police said the quadruple were using Rwanda as a transit route for engaging in the illegal trade of elephant tusks allegedly smuggled from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The arrested include two Rwandan nationals, one Burundian national and a Congolese national were arrested with 45 kilograms smuggled into Rwanda from DRC using a vehicle with diplomatic number plates, it said.

The Spokesperson of RIB, Dr. Thierry B. Murangira said that the four were arrested at different times in Kigali City and Rusizi District

(South West).

“What we know so far is that the Elephant Horns came from one of the neighboring countries and were being exported. Rwanda is used as a transit route, often with the target of shipping them to Asian countries,” Dr Murangira said.

The Burundian and Congolese nationals however maintained that one of their co-accused, who also enjoys diplomatic immunity, was aware of the plan.

Under the new law, wildlife offences in east African country, attract a maximum sentence of life imprisonment upon conviction.

If found guilty, the suspects risk facing five to seven years in jail and liable to a fine ranging between Rwf5m ($5,000 USD) and Rwf7m

($7,000 USD).

Most of the ivory in Rwanda is reported to be smuggled from neighboring countries such as Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

