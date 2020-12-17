International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda asks higher learning institutions to suspend part times classes amid COVID-19 surge

Published on 17.12.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

The Higher Education Council (HEC) of Rwanda, a regulatory body in all higher learning institutions in the East African country on Wednesday requested all higher learning institutions to stop evening programmes until further notice amid COVID-19 surge.The  Director General of the Rwandan Government institution Dr Rose  Mukankomeje attributed the changes to a recent cabinet meeting that  among others, resolved curfew hours to begin at 9:00 pm through 4:00 am,  as it intensified efforts to contain the recent surge in new Covid-19  infections.

“This is done in order to comply with the last  Cabinet decision towards protecting all of us from Covid-19. We are  asking Higher Learning Institutions to look at other ways to deliver  evening classes such as during the weekend or even online.” the official  statement said.

She said that Universities have been asked to give their feedback on the decision.

“In  order to work towards quality of education, we want students to cover  all courses but also avoid Covid-19 infection,” said Mukankomeje adding,  “We don’t want cases where students will be saying that they partially  covered certain courses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Rwandan  Cabinet chaired by President Kagame  earlier this week issued fresh and  strict guidelines to slow the spread of new Covid-19 infections.

According  to the communique from the Prime Minister’s Office, all social  gatherings including wedding ceremonies and celebrations of all kinds  are from now on prohibited in both public and private settings.

Also banned are gyms and swimming pools, apart from those in hotels which can be used by only tested hotel residents.

Other  major changes from the meeting include reducing the maximum number of  people who attend meetings and conferences from 50 percent of the venue  capacity to 30 percent. Additionally, all participants will be required  to undergo Covid-19 testing.

Meanwhile, the government resolved  that offices of public and public institutions will operate from 30  percent of their capacity, urging other employees to work from home.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top