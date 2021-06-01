Rwanda assemble squad for CAR friendlies

Five foreign-based players have joined Rwanda’s national football team after a late call up by coach Vincent Mashami ahead of two friendlies against the Central African Republic later in June.The Wasps’ squad of 34 players will play CAR on June 4 in the first of a double-header.

The two sides will face off again on June 7 at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali.

Rwanda’s camp has been boosted by the arrival of five foreign-based players including regular national team defenders Abdul Rwatubyaye plying his trade with the Macedonian side Shkupi FK and Armanian-based Salomon Nirisarike.

Sweden-based striker Rafael York might not join the camp due to COVID-19 travel complications while Saint-Étienne striker Kévin Monnet-Paquet is also doubtful for both games.

For Monnet-Paquet, this is his second call-up to the national team after he turned down his first invitation in October last year.

The two friendlies with CAR are part of the team’s preparations ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda is in Group E along with regional neighbors Uganda and Kenya, and West Africans Mali.

Rwanda will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance when they face Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively.

Only the group’s top team will be guaranteed a spot in the final phase of the qualifiers.