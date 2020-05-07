Rwanda: At least 13 killed in landslide due to heavy rains

Heavy rain-triggered landslides late Wednesday night have killed at least 13 people in several parts in North and Western Rwanda, senior local adminitrative officials in the affected remote regions confirmed Thursday to APA in Kigali.The most affected districts are Nyabihu (North West) and Gakenke (North) with 5 and 8 casualties respectively from heavy rains.

The mayor of Gakenke district (North) Deogratias Nzamwita explained several dozens of people were also injured after their houses collapsed on them.

Also destroyed were main roads and bridges connecting several parts across Northern province, according to the same source.

At least 70 people were killed while 177 were injured by natural disasters triggered by heavy rains across Rwanda between January and September last year, according to data released by Rwanda’s Ministry of Emergency Management.

In a move to mitigate consequences of heavy rains and disasters, Rwamdan government has decided to relocate households from high risk zones to avoid damages.

The exercise is focusing on houses built on the slopes of hills around Kigali city like Mount Kigali in Nyarugenge District, Jali in Gasabo and Rebero in Kicukiro.

During the expropriation process, Rwandan. Officials are considering giving alternative houses instead of monetary compensation.