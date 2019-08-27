Rwanda bans food import from South Africa over listeria disease

Rwanda has banned importation of meat, dairy products, vegetables and fruits from South Africa over listeriotic viral disease, a statement released on Tuesday said.The statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture in Kigali says relevant institutions will be waiting for an internationally recognised body to declare that the danger was over.

Speaking to reporters in Kigali, the Director General of Livestock at the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Théogène Rutagwenda explained that what makes listeria, a food borne disease, even more dangerous is that it can co-exist with other microorganisms and can even survive under

refrigeration.

“There was no recall of products [from South Africa] and you cannot rely on any other avenue other than officially recognised channels for declaration of safety,” the Rwandan official said.

Reports indicate that Rwanda was currently importing up to 60 tonnes of fruits from South Africa annually including oranges, apples, kiwis, pears and grapes while hotels alone import 2.4 tonnes of beef from South Africa every month.

The ban, aimed to prevent possible spread of the disease to Rwanda, became effective on Aug. 27, the statement from Rwanda’s ministry of agriculture said.

Symptoms from the food-borne disease include diarrhoea, fever, general body pains, vomiting and weakness.

In addition it was advised Rwandan farmers and veterinary doctors to quickly report any domestic animals that show signs of the same infection for urgent treatment.