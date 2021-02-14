Rwanda begins COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Rwanda has started its coronavirus vaccine rollout and on Sunday began distributing them across the country targeting 60% of its entire population.The AstraZeneca vaccine was received last month where the first group to receive the vaccine will be health workers, teachers, security forces and those with advanced age, the ministry of Health said

Sunday.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the vaccines, also approved by the World Health Organisation, (WHO), were acquired through international partnerships.

The move comes at a time the virus continues to claim lives in the country, just like it is in the rest of the world.

“This initial phase will be followed by a wider roll out this month with supplies expected from the Covax facility and the AU’s Africa Medical Supplies Platform,” reads part of the statement.

The national vaccination program is expected to be done in phases. In the first phase, the vaccine will go to frontline workers in healthcare including but not limited to those working in treatment centres and Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

This phase, officials noted, will also see the vaccination of people above 65 and those whose immunity is weak and is likely to easily be compromised like those with cancer, diabetes, HIV and other serious diseases.

As of Sunday, Rwanda confirmed 17,267 positive cases of whom 14,477 have already recovered.

The country has 14 patients who are in critical condition while 236 people in total have died of the pandemic.