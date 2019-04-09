Rwanda, Belgium look to boost military ties

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Patrick Nyamvumba met the Belgian Armed Forces Chief of Defence (CHOD), General Marc Campernol and his delegation on Tuesday.Talks between the two Defence chiefs centered on defence and military cooperation as they looked on ways to revive and reinforce it, a military statement made available to APA in Kigali said.

General Campernol together with the Belgian Land Component Commander, Lt Gen Marc Thys and the Special Force Commander, Col Vincent Descheemaeker were in Rwanda as part of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsis, it said.

Prior to that, the Belgian delegation led by Prime Minister Charles Michel paid tribute to the ten Belgian peacekeepers that were killed during the genocide in 1994 at former Camp Kigali where a memorial was built in their names.

Several dozen Rwandan military officers have participated in tank training and development programs at the Royal Military Academy of Belgium.