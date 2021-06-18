Rwanda bids to host Afrobasket Women Zone V qualifiers

Rwanda is looking to bid for hosting the Women’s African Basketball Championship qualifiers slated next month, Sports sources disclosed Friday to APA in Kigali.The Afrobasket qualifiers were expected to take place in Egypt from July 5 through 10 but the arab country’s basketball federation refused to host it.

According to the vice-president of Rwanda Basketball Federation, Richard Nyirishema, e federation’s vice President Richard Nyirishema, Rwanda has submitted its bid to the international basketball federation seeking to host the Women’s African Basketball Championship qualifiers next month.

“We are still waiting for an answer from FIBA in regard to whether we will be the hosts. We have proposed to them July 12 to 17 as the dates that would be comfortable for us to host the competition,” Nyirishema said.

In a related development, Rwanda’s women national basketball team is currently preparing for qualifiers of the Africa Women’s Basketball Championship to be held from 17 to 26 September 2021 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The AfroBasket Women is the women’s basketball continental championship of Africa, played biennially under the auspices of FIBA,

Countries that have confirmed participation are; Kenya, South Sudan, Rwanda, Egypt and Uganda more countries are expected to confirm their participation.

The top two teams qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.