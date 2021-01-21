International › APA

Rwanda: Body of peacekeeper killed in CAR repatriated

Published on 21.01.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

The body of a Rwandan soldier, who was killed while serving with the serving under United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) arrived in Rwanda late Thursday, a military source revealed in KigaliRwanda Defense Forces (RDF) officials as well as family members officially received the casket bearing the remains of Rwandan peacekeeper, Sergeant Nsabimana Jean D’Amour, at the Kigali International Airport, according to a communique by the military spokesperson.

Sgt. Nsabimana was killed on January 13, 2021 during an attack by elements of an armed group opposed to the peace process in CAR.

“RDF reiterates its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the fallen soldier,” the statement said.

Rwanda is one of the top troop contributors to MINUSCA, which started in April 2014 to protect civilians in the country under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

Rwandan peacekeepers in CAR hae so far conducted various operations to facilitate the implementation of the MINUSCA mandate and restore state authority.

They have also assigned to ensure the security of high-level authorities and secure strategic sites in the capital city, Bangui.

Last month, Rwanda deployed anothetr “force protection troops” – trained to conduct special operations under a bilateral agreement on defence between the two countries

