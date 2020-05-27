Rwanda bolsters COVID-19 testing capacity

International › APA

Published on 27.05.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

New coronavirus testing units have deployed to all priority areas in Rwanda to control and strengthenquick response to the pandemic., an official source revealed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.The  Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Dr Sabin Nsanzimana  said that  with the introduction of  first ever mobile testing units,  combined with existing testing sites , their number has now increased  where The National Laboratory responsible for the testing conducts more  than 1,000 tests per day.

Before the introduction of mobile lab  unitsm tests for coronavirus  in the country were conducted at the  Kigali-based National Reference Laboratory, which mostly receives  samples from different entry points across the country as well as  hospitals.

The uniquely-fitted vans are equipped to carry out the  same function as a laboratory, a great addition toincrease the number  of samples tested per day using the available 3 testing equipment. 

Sampling  and testing units are currently  being deployed nationwide to all  priority districts with suspected COVID-19 cases which will as well  reduce on the turnaround time since samples are no longer being  transported to Kigali first.

The mobile laboratory is equipped  with test kits and personal protective gear including   gloves, gowns,  masks, goggles and shoe protectors.

The mobile labs are focusing  on sampling a range of specimens for Polymerase chain reaction whereby   tests are be done on respiratory samples using real-time reverse  transcription-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) whose results can be  available within hours to two days, it said.

