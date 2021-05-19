International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda: Boy arrested over “sex with dog” offense

Published on 19.05.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by the police for reportedly having sexual intercourse with a dog in Musanze, a district some 100km in northern Rwanda, a police source in the region revealed on Wednesday.The case is yet to be handed over to the  Prosecution where the young man will be charged for unnatural offences and the article 142 of Rwandan penal code concerning the criminalization  of men who have sex with animals

The police said it will interrogate the accused to find out if he had done anything similar to any other animal.

The young man will be charged on two counts of animal cruelty, and sexual activity involving an animal, according to the police.

The suspect denied having sex with a domestic animal and that he was drunk at the time the alleged offense was said to have taken place.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top