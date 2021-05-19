Rwanda: Boy arrested over “sex with dog” offense

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by the police for reportedly having sexual intercourse with a dog in Musanze, a district some 100km in northern Rwanda, a police source in the region revealed on Wednesday.The case is yet to be handed over to the Prosecution where the young man will be charged for unnatural offences and the article 142 of Rwandan penal code concerning the criminalization of men who have sex with animals

The police said it will interrogate the accused to find out if he had done anything similar to any other animal.

The young man will be charged on two counts of animal cruelty, and sexual activity involving an animal, according to the police.

The suspect denied having sex with a domestic animal and that he was drunk at the time the alleged offense was said to have taken place.