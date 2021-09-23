International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda, Burundi hold talks in New York on boosting bilateral ties

Published on 23.09.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta, held talks with his Burundian counterpart Amb Albert Shingiro on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States, a diplomatic sources confirmed Thursday to APA in Kigali.The two senior officials met Wednesday, September 22, the Rwandan Foreign Affairs ministry said.

Rwanda and Burundi – two neighbouring countries in east-central Africa – have eyed each other with mistrust since 2015.

In July, Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngiente, was among the senior officials who attended the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Burundi.

In May this year,a Rwandan delegation participated in a meeting of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Questions in Central Africa, known as ­UNSAC, which was held in Bujumbura – further marking improved relations.

This was the second meeting after previous talks in October last year when Rwanda’s top diplomat Vincent Biruta met his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro at the Nemba-Gasenyi border point as part of efforts to kickstart efforts to resolve outstanding bilateral
issues.

The meeting comes barely a few months after the meeting of military intelligence chiefs from Rwanda and Burundi that was held at the same border post.

It was the first of its kind since 2015 when the ties between the two countries became deteriorated after Burundi accused Rwanda of hosting and supporting perpetrators of the 2015 coup plot against then Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza.

Burundi has been accusing neighbouring Rwanda of facilitating and training rebels seeking to destabilise the country. Rwanda has categorically denied the accusations.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top