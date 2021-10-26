Rwanda, Burundi joint efforts to tackle cross-border crimes

The governors of four neighbouring provinces on both sides of Rwanda and Burundi have committed to fighting cross border crimes and ensuring security, local media reported Tuesday quotind local administrative sources in cross-border regions.During the meeting attended by governors Emmanuel Gasana of the Eastern province and Alice Kayitesi of the Southern province from Rwanda, the delegation of Burundi was represented by Kirundo province’s governor Albert Hatungimana and Jean Claude Barutwanayi of Muyinga province.

The delegations also included security organs from both countries, the Rwandan English daily ‘ local media reported Tuesday

During the meeting, both sides adopted joint strategies to bolster security along their shared border.

“We agreed on joint mobilisation among the locals on the laws governing international borders and the precautions, less the criminals were to sleep amidst them and commit illegal acts,” the Governor of Rwanda’s Southern Province, Emmanuel Gasana said.

Burundi’s Hatungimana said: “There are groups of people always on the watch just trying to destabilise the security of both countries, loot properties, commit other errands and flee into either country.”

Relations between Kigali and Bujumbura appear to be on the mend since Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente,attended in July this year the 59th Independence Day celebrations of Burundi.

The visit by a Rwandan senior government official in Burundi is widely viewed as part of the efforts to mend the icy relations between the two countries.

The recent political crisis that erupted in Burundi over the third term of the late President Pierre Nkurunziza has negatively affected relations between Kigali and Bujumbura.

Since April 2015, Rwanda has received more than 70,000 Burundian refugees.

Among the refugees, there are politicians who are opposing the current regime, fighting against the recently contested election of former President Pierre Nkurunziza of the ruling CNDD-FDD (National Council for the Defense of Democracy)