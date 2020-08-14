Rwanda, Burundi, UNCHR discuss accelerating refugee repatriation

Officials from Rwanda, Burundi and the UN agency for refugees (UNHCR) have engaged in a videoconference talks to seek ways of boosting the repatriation of Burundian refugees living in Rwanda, an official source confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.Elise Villechalane, the Spokesperson of UNCHR Rwanda, confirmed the development saying that the delegation of Burundi has requested for two weeks to start preparing the voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees in Rwanda.

Earlier this month, Rwanda’s Ministry in charge of Emergency Management issued the statement on voluntary repatriation of refugees following an appeal of more than 330 Burundian refugees who petitioned Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye seeking a dignified and lawful return to their home country.

The petition letter also stressed that these refugees fled because of the political crisis and insecurity stemming mainly from former Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid to serve a controversial

third term.

But, they contended that peace has been restored in their country based on the fact that the third term threat was over, and an elected President is currently leading the country.

According to UNHCR figures, by the end of June 2020, there were more than 430,000 Burundian refugees scattered in the region.

Tanzania hosts the highest number with 164,87, DR Congo hosts 103,690, Rwanda 72,007, Uganda 48,275, Kenya 13,800, Mozambique 7,800, Malawi 8,300, South Africa 9,200 and Zambia is home to 6,000.

Mahama Refugee Camp located in Kirehe District in the Eastern Province has become the country’s largest camp – hosting Burundian refugees since the emergency. It has a population of around 60,000 refugees.