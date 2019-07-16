International › APA

Rwanda, Cameroon vow to uphold cooperation in peace support studies

Published on 16.07.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Rwanda and Cameroonian armies on Monday reached significant consensus on cooperation towards delivering peacekeeping studies so as to contribute towards sustainable peace and security across Africa and beyond.Cameroonian-based International School  for Security Forces (EIFORCES) has expressed the will to work with  Rwanda through Rwanda Peace Academy (RPA) in putting in place the  Executive Committee of the African Peace Support Trainers Association  (APSTA).

During the visit by the EIFORCES director general,  Brigadier General André Patrice Bitote, Cameroon expresses its willing  on working with Rwanda in training a critical mass of African  peacekeepers as well as carry out researches, a move he stressed will  significantly contribute to the continent safety due to both  institutions’ reputation.

Commenting on the new partnership  agreement, the Cameroonian senior officer noted that the two countries  share a lot in common when it comes to good reputation in training  peacekeepers.

“The partnership that we are going to explore will  be based on training and research. We will submit a memorandum of  understanding project to our respective authorities to be endorsed,” he  said.

Speaking in the same vein, the director of Rwanda Peace  academy, Col Jill Rutaremara, welcomed the request saying that it will  be endorsed by relevant authorities.

It is expected that as part  of this cooperation ,  both institutions will be exchanging lecturers  and doing integrated researches among other activities in line of their  partnership.

Rwanda and Cameroon are both members of the APSTA  that works with nine African leading Peace Support Training and Research  Centres of Excellence from across the continent.

