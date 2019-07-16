Rwanda, Cameroon vow to uphold cooperation in peace support studies

Rwanda and Cameroonian armies on Monday reached significant consensus on cooperation towards delivering peacekeeping studies so as to contribute towards sustainable peace and security across Africa and beyond.Cameroonian-based International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES) has expressed the will to work with Rwanda through Rwanda Peace Academy (RPA) in putting in place the Executive Committee of the African Peace Support Trainers Association (APSTA).

During the visit by the EIFORCES director general, Brigadier General André Patrice Bitote, Cameroon expresses its willing on working with Rwanda in training a critical mass of African peacekeepers as well as carry out researches, a move he stressed will significantly contribute to the continent safety due to both institutions’ reputation.

Commenting on the new partnership agreement, the Cameroonian senior officer noted that the two countries share a lot in common when it comes to good reputation in training peacekeepers.

“The partnership that we are going to explore will be based on training and research. We will submit a memorandum of understanding project to our respective authorities to be endorsed,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the director of Rwanda Peace academy, Col Jill Rutaremara, welcomed the request saying that it will be endorsed by relevant authorities.

It is expected that as part of this cooperation , both institutions will be exchanging lecturers and doing integrated researches among other activities in line of their partnership.

Rwanda and Cameroon are both members of the APSTA that works with nine African leading Peace Support Training and Research Centres of Excellence from across the continent.