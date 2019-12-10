International › APA

Rwanda, CAR agree to deepen cooperation

Published on 10.12.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Central African Republic (CAR) minister of defense, Marie Noëlle Koyara met this week her Rwandan counterpart Maj Gen Albert Murasira, with both sides reaching the consensus to make bilateral military relations the way forward for the recent signed Agreement on Defence Cooperation between the two countries, a military source revealed Tuesday in Kigali.According to the reports by  the Rwanda’s Ministry of Defense, the two officials have agreed that a  group of defence experts from both side will meet very soon to go deep  in the agreement and come up with a roadmap of bilateral cooperation  that will thereafter be implemented by both parties.

Speaking at  the occasion, Minister Koyara commended Rwanda for her contribution to  peace and security in Central Africa Republic. “What Rwanda does in CAR  and elsewhere in terms of peacekeeping is very commendable.

“Rwanda  has done this as true friend by also showing a good example in finding  African Solutions to African problems as this is always promoted by our  two Heads of States, President Touadéra  and President Kagame.”

In  October this year, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and President  Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central Africa Republic (CAR) witnessed the  signing of four pacts focusing in areas of defence, mining and oil,  investment promotion as well as a bilateral investment treaty.

Rwanda  has, since 2014, maintained peacekeepers in the Central African  Republic and remains the top contributor of troop to the UN  Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African  Republic (MINUSCA).

Currently, the country maintains 1,370 troops and 430 police personnel who are deployed in various sectors.

