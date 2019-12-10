Rwanda, CAR agree to deepen cooperation

Central African Republic (CAR) minister of defense, Marie Noëlle Koyara met this week her Rwandan counterpart Maj Gen Albert Murasira, with both sides reaching the consensus to make bilateral military relations the way forward for the recent signed Agreement on Defence Cooperation between the two countries, a military source revealed Tuesday in Kigali.According to the reports by the Rwanda’s Ministry of Defense, the two officials have agreed that a group of defence experts from both side will meet very soon to go deep in the agreement and come up with a roadmap of bilateral cooperation that will thereafter be implemented by both parties.

“What Rwanda does in CAR and elsewhere in terms of peacekeeping is very commendable. Rwanda has played key role in supporting the CAR since our country was affected by the crisis until today,” she said.

“Rwanda has done this as true friend by also showing a good example in finding African Solutions to African problems as this is always promoted by our two Heads of States, President Touadéra and President Kagame.”

In October this year, Rwanda President Paul Kagame and President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of Central Africa Republic (CAR) witnessed the signing of four pacts focusing in areas of defence, mining and oil, investment promotion as well as a bilateral investment treaty.

Rwanda has, since 2014, maintained peacekeepers in the Central African Republic and remains the top contributor of troop to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Currently, the country maintains 1,370 troops and 430 police personnel who are deployed in various sectors.