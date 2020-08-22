Rwanda close popular fitness club over violations of COVID-19 directives

Rwandan authorities closed Saturday with immediate effect one of the most popular fitness club in Kigali city for failure to observe directives on the prevention of further spread of novel Coronavirus.Rwandan authorities said the fitness was exposing their clients to the risk of being infected with COVID-19.

“As per the directives and guidelines, all indoor fitness exercises are prohibited, only outdoor exercises are allowed but also putting into consideration the recommended safety practices like social distancing, wearing facemask, sanitizing or washing hands and avoiding any body contacts,” said the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Shema-Maboko Didier.

As per the instructions by the Ministry of Sports, fitness facilities are prohibited from using their weight-lifting services or giving their weight-lifting equipment to their clients to prevent any likely

sharing of the tools, which can lead to further spread of the pandemic.

Reports said the closed fitness which is mostly known to be frequented by some high senior Government officials had shifted its body-building equipment outside in the parking lot, where their

physical fitness exercises were being conducted, and their trainers were also found not wearing facemask.

Reacting to the closure, the ministry of Sports observed that such violations can lead to the spread of the virus thus calling for the closure of all sports activities that were allowed to resume.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has warned against undermining the prevention directives against COVID-19.

In line with current directives, individual sporting activity in open spaces is permitted however sports facilities shall remain closed across the country.