Rwanda closes 25 COVID-19 treatment centres as cases drop

At least 25 COVID-19 treatment centers have been closed by Rwandan Health officials as the East African country continues to experience a surge in recoveries and a reduction in the number of active cases of Covid-19, the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), Dr Sabin Nsanzimana revealed Tuesday.Most treatment centers were opened between April and June with the purse to treat people who suffered from respiratory depression.

Reports indicate that a number of treatment facilities in the country have been closed “because it would be a waste to keep them open with staff stationed there if there are no patients.”

At the beginning of the outbreak in mid-March, there were two treatment centres in Kigali for management of confirmed cases.

As the confirmed Covid-19 cases increased, the existing isolation facilities were overwhelmed, and this led to repurposing of some health centres and schools into Covid-19 treatment centres to meet the high demand. By July 21, there were 18 treatment centres: nine health centres and seven schools with a total capacity of 1986 beds.

Earlier last month, about 1,000 Covid-19 patients had been admitted for home-based care, reports said.

As of Tuesday, 61 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Rwanda, raising the tally of the country’s positive cases to 5,726

The results were obtained from 2,084 Covid-19 sample tests taken in the last 24 hours.

In total, 5,197 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Rwanda.