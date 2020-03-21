Rwanda closes Mosques over coronavirus fears

Rwandan health officials have suspended the conduct of all congregational prayers Mosque until further notice as a move to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The announcement came in the wake of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the official name of the virus.

The Rwanda Muslim Association on Friday called for the closure of all mosques in the country, asking Muslims to pray at home until further notice.

The statement explicitly called on Muslims to practise social distancing, adding: “We reiterate this call all the more since we have noted, among certain believers, a certain scepticism [towards the coronavirus outbreak].”

In addition, large public events including concerts, sports and church services have been banned in Rwanda where all scheduled matches in Rwanda’s Premier football League were played behind closed doors.

At time the tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management, Rwandan Health officials explained that all confirmed coronavirus patients remain under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients.

The ministry of Health said all patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, aided by respiratory machines, but are reported to be in stable condition.