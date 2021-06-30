Rwanda closes public, private offices after surge in COVID-19

International › APA

Published on 30.06.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Rwanda has announced the temporary closure of all schools and offices in both public and private sector across the country effective Thursday as confirmed cases COVID-19 in the country has reached 38,198.According to a communique issued by Prime Minister’s office in Kigali, curfew has been extended whereby movements are prohibited between 6PM (4PM GMT) and 4 AM (2AM GMT) and business will close at 5 PM effective July 1 countrywide.

On Wednesday, Rwandan Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije expressed concern, placing part of the blame on public places for a recent spike in designated hotspots areas across the country including Kigali city.

Dr Ngamije castigated some people for being reluctant to observe basic health guidelines, saying an assessment showed that some individuals were less mindful of wearing face masks, social distancing measures and regular hand washing.

For Kigali and districts of Gicumbi (North), Kamonyi (South), Musanze (North), Nyagatare (East), Burera (North), Rubavu (North West), Rutsiro (West) and Rwamagana (East), further measures were also taken.

The government prohibited social gatherings both from homes and public places.

“Offices(public and private) are closed. Staff shall work from home except those providing essential services,” the communique reads.

Restaurants will operate only offering take away services, it said.

