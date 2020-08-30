Rwanda closes three hospitality facilities over non-compliance amid COVID-19

Rwandan authorities on Saturday closed down three popular hospitality establishments indefinitely and managers arrested in Kigali city for not complying with latest government directives meant to prevent further spread of COVID-19.According to Emmy Ngabonziza, the Executive Administrator at Nyarugenge District in Kigali city, all closed establishments are those where people were arrested this week for celebrating birthday party, violating lockdown norms.

“Parties or social gatherings are prohibited; it’s our role as local leaders in partnership with Rwanda National Police and hospitality establishments to ensure that everything is done in compliance with the directives,” the senior municipality officil said.

Rwandan officials said that most of these social gatherings are organized or involve the young people, who, as we know, is among the majority infected with COVID-19.

Following the closure of hospitality facilities, Rwandan officials urged owners or managers of these establishments to take the lead to ensure that nothing contrary to the directives is conducted in their facilities.

Under the new lock-down measures, hotels and restaurants are permitted to run between 5.00 am to 7 p.m. local time (5.00 om GMT) where people are asked to wear masks “in public at all times.

As of Saturday, Rwanda reported 70 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 3,742

The number of deaths increased by one more fatality to reach 16 while some 1,860 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, including 10 in severe condition, according to the ministry of Health.