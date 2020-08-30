Rwanda closes three hospitality facilities over non-compliance amid COVID-19

International › APA

Published on 30.08.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Rwandan authorities on Saturday closed down three popular hospitality establishments indefinitely and managers arrested in Kigali city for not complying with latest government directives meant to prevent further spread of COVID-19.According  to Emmy Ngabonziza,  the Executive Administrator at Nyarugenge District  in Kigali city, all closed establishments are those where people were  arrested this week for celebrating birthday party, violating lockdown  norms.

“Parties or social gatherings are prohibited; it’s our  role as local leaders in partnership with Rwanda National Police and  hospitality establishments to ensure that everything is done in  compliance with the directives,” the senior municipality officil said.

Rwandan  officials said that most of these social gatherings are organized or  involve the young people, who, as we know, is among the majority  infected with COVID-19.

Following the closure of hospitality  facilities, Rwandan officials urged owners or managers of these  establishments to take the lead to ensure that nothing contrary to the  directives is conducted in their facilities.

Under the new  lock-down measures, hotels and restaurants are permitted to run between  5.00 am to  7 p.m. local time (5.00 om GMT) where people are asked to  wear masks “in public at all times.

As of Saturday,  Rwanda reported 70 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 3,742

The  number of deaths increased by one more fatality to reach 16 while some  1,860 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment,  including 10 in severe condition, according to the ministry of Health.

