Rwanda condemns ‘horrific’ Sri Lanka bombings

The Rwandan government has condemned the “heinous acts of terror” following the deadly attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation in Kigali also extended “heartfelt condolences” to the government and people of Sri Lanka.

“More especially, Rwanda extend condolences to the families and friends of the victims while wishing a full recovery to those injured,” the statement made available to APA Monday in Kigali said.

A series of explosions ripped through several places in Sri Lanka, including Kochikade Church, Katuwapitiya Church, Shangri-La Hotel, Cinnamon Grand Hotel and St Barnabas Church in Batticaloa in Colombo at 8.45 am local time, killing up to 290 people and injuring several hundreds more.

Sri Lankan police said that 24 people had been arrested over a series of blasts which killed 290 people across the nation.