Rwanda congratulates Comoros’s re-elected leader

Rwanda has sent a congratulatory message to Comoros Islands’ President Azali Assoumani for his re-election in the recent presidential elections.In an official message, Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation said on Thursday that on the occasion of the re-election of President Azali Assoumani in Comoros, Rwanda wishes to convey a warm contratulations and best wishes to the government and people of the island nation.

“We look forward to strengthen further the existing cooperation in areas of mutual interests for the benefit of of our people, the statement said.

The congratulatory message was sent after reports surfaced indicating two Rwandans – genocide fugitive and rebel leader, were arrested in Comoros island pending their extradition to their native country.

It said that among the arrested it includes the spokesperson of Rwanda’s new rebel group, National Liberation Force (NLF) Calixte Sankara who has reportedly been captured ealier this week by security agents in the Island’s capital city Moroni.

The rebel group which emerged mid last year declared war on Rwanda and has since been involved in insecurity acts in the jungles of Nyungwe in the south of Rwanda,