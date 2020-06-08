International › APA

Rwanda congratulates new Burundian president-elect

Published on 08.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwandan Foreign Affairs ministry has congratulated Burundian president-elect Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye on his victory in the presidential election, according to a diplomatic note obtained Monday in Kigali.The communique started with the  Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the  Republic of Rwanda presenting its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign  Affairs of the Republic of Burundi.

Thereafter, the ministry  presented “A message of congratulations that the Government of the  Republic of Rwanda sends to the Government of the Republic of Burundi,  on the occasion of the election of Major General Evariste Ndayishimiye  to the Presidency of Burundi,” the message reads,

“The Government  of the Republic of Rwanda would like to extend its congratulations to  the new President of the Republic of Burundi, General Major Evariste  Ndayishimiye, and seize this opportunity to express its will to work for  the improvement of the historical relations which exist between our two  brotherly countries,” the diplomatic note adds.

Other leaders  who have gotten messages directly from President Kagame include Kenya’s  Uhuru Kenyatta, Tanzania’s John Pombe Magufuli, President Mokgweetsi  Masisi of Botswana and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa.

This past  week, the Burundi Constitutional Court declared Major Ganeral  Ndayishimiye winner of the May 20 vote with over 60 percent. His closest  challenger Agathon Rwasa, also a former rebel leader, did try to go to  Constitutional Court, but with no results.

Relations between  outgoing Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza went cold following the  failed May 2015 coup in Burundi. As the coup happened, Nkurunziza was in  Arusha, Tanzania for the summit of the East African Community (EAC).  Kagame was there too.

However before Nkurunziza went to Arusha,  he had also met Kagame on April 13, a month earlier, in Huye district of  Rwanda. It is a border region. It is the last time the two leaders have  been in the same room at a bilateral level.

President  Nkurunziza’s government and his ruling party has publicly accused Rwanda  of backing coup plotters. It went as far as organising weekly protests  in border regions, with hundreds of party militants carrying placards  denouncing Kagame and his ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

