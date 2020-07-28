International › APA

Rwanda considers to allow civil servants sign two separate contracts

Published on 28.07.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Rwandan Government is considering to allow civil servants to sign two separate contracts provided that this situation doesn’t create conflict of interests, the Minister of Public Service and Labour, Fanfan Rwanyindo Kayirangwa revealed in a statement obtained Monday in Kigali.Currently, a draft law establishing the general  statutes for public service has proposed possibilities for specialists  to be able to sign more than one permanent work contract, it said.

The  draft, composed of 96 articles is part of the continued assessment on  its clauses that govern working relations between a public servant and  the State as the employer. It has been under approval since June this  year.

Though more than 60 articles were approved by the end of  this week, the Parliament had a long debate on chapter 5, Article 67  which has provisions on prohibiting a public servant and signing two  open-ended contracts.

The article prohibits exercising a  profession or a business activity that may be detrimental to the  performance of one’s duties. That profession can be a permanent  leadership, administration of a company or any other commercial company.  

However, this does not apply to those representing the Government interest in private enterprises.

It  also prohibits having an interest in a public institution or private  institution or entertaining a relationship that may restrict one’s  independence, compromise truth, or impartiality in the execution of  their duties.

The previous law indicated the rights and obligations of employer and worker but didn’t directly tackle this aspect of business.

Rwanda’s  MPs said that the article was not clear enough to draw the lines and MP  Germaine Mukabarisa suggested that civil servants should “declare their  relationships with some businesses that could interfere with their  duties and decisions since it is not easy to do away with tendencies of  close relations or nepotism.”

The same article notes that where  it is not detrimental to one’s duties, a public servant may sign  employment contracts with different employers, in the public or private  sector, upon authorisation by their employing public institution.

