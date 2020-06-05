International › APA

Rwanda considers to start using drones in delivering COVID-19 tests

Published on 05.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda is exploring the use of drones in fast delivering needed medical supplies, including COVID-19 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE), a senior health official revealed Friday.The trial flights are being tested through a pioneering  drone operations management platform,Zipline  which offers digital tools  that adhere to drone safety measures, according to the minister of  Health Dr Daniel Ngamije.  

The new innovation is introduced just  a few weeks after Rwanda National Police has been using since March  this year help catch lockdown transgressors.

While police stop  cars and pedestrians on streets to ask why they are out, the Police  adopted the use of two drones buzz above them, one loudly broadcasting  instructions and the other monitoring movements.

Ealier last  month, the tiny East African nation which has  been at the forefront of  technology introduced robots at a Covid-19 treatment center to test  patients’ temperatures and to alert security when people don’t wear  masks.

The robots can also deliver food and other supplies to  patients, thereby minimizing contact between patients and medical staff,  according to the director general of the Rwanda Biomedical Center,  Sabin Nsanzimana.

