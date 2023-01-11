International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda consumer inflation rises to 21.6 percent in December 2022

Published on 11.01.2023 at 10h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s consumer inflation accelerated for the second straight month in December 2022 on the back of higher food prices, official data has showed.Consumer price index (CPI), the main gauge of inflation, grew 21.6 percent year on year last month but it was stable on a monthly basis, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

On annual basis, the local goods index increased by 22.4 percent, the imported goods index increased by 19.5 percent, the fresh products index increased by 50.1 percent, the energy index increased by 19.9 percent and the core index or the general index excluding fresh products and energy increased by 15.4 percent, the institute said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.2 percent. 

The imported goods index increased by 0.5 percent, the fresh products index decreased by 3.5 percent, the energy index decreased by 0.4 percent and the core index increased by 1.1 percent.

In breakdown, food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 50.1 percent from December due to tight supplies while Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 9 percent in December 2021 compared to the same period of 2021.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top