Rwanda: Contract extension for APR’s Moroccan coach

Rwanda’s military club of APR FC on Friday confirmed the approval of a contract extension until 2022 for its Moroccan coach Mohammed Adil Erradi with the new agreement including performance incentives.During his first year at the helm of the military club, the Morrocan led a successful campaign with the side going 23 league games unbeaten and eventually being awarded the title after the season was curtailed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The reigning champions have reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League and retained the league title as the main targets for the upcoming campaign.

In a related development the club announced Pablo Morchón as their new assistant coach, replacing Nabyl Bekraoui who left after just one season.

APR were crowned Rwanda Premier League champions last May after the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) ended the season due to the ongoing pandemic.

The national football governing body handed APR the title based on the standings after Match Day 23.