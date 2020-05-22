Rwanda court frees football official accused of rape

The technical director of Rwanda’s football governing body, Hussein Habimana,who was facing charges of rape and demanding sexual favours to get a young woman further in the Miss Rwanda 2020 pageant was released on bail, a judicial source confirmed Friday in Kigali.During the hearing at the intermediate court of Kagarama located in the suburb of Kigali city, the defendant pleaded not guilty and was released on bail, while a protection order in favour of the alleged victim was issued by the court.

According to the details of the case, the suspect cornered one of the Miss Rwanda 2020 contestants, bragging to her that he was capable of helping her sail through the competition and eventually win the crown.

The contestant whose identity has not yet been revealed is said to have fallen into Habimana’s trap after being wooed to his place where he allegedly forced her to have sex with him.

Habimana is no stranger to Miss Rwanda pageantry.

He is said to have fallen in love with Shimwa Guelda, a Miss Rwanda 2017 contestant.

They later held a pompous wedding at Kigali Convention Centre in 2019.